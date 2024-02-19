AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-19

Man shoots dead 12 relatives in Iran

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

TEHRAN: A man killed 12 of his relatives in a rare mass shooting in southern Iran, state media reported Saturday.

“A 30-year-old man, motivated by a family dispute, killed 12 members of his family including has father and brother with a Kalashnikov weapon near the town of Faryab,” in Kerman province, the provincial chief justice Ebrahim Hamidi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

The man was killed during a shootout with security forces trying to capture him, the agency added.

Mass shoootings are rare in Iran, where people are only allowed to possess hunting rifles .

In January, an army conscript opened fire inside a military base in the same province, killing at least five other soldiers before fleeing.

Iran shoots

Comments

200 characters

Man shoots dead 12 relatives in Iran

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories