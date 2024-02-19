AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-19

India’s small exporters reel as Red Sea crisis helps rivals nab business

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

NEW DELHI: Atul Jhunjhunwala, an exporter in the Indian eastern city of Kolkata, is tearing his hair out, having just lost another order due to the Red Sea crisis that has jacked up his shipping costs and times.

“Last week, I lost a big order to a Polish competitor who does not need to pay increased freight rates,” said Jhunjhunwala, head of Binayak Hi Tech Engineering which ships about 700 containers of machinery tools, industrial castings, and railway shed materials per year.

Turkish exporters were also benefiting at the expense of Indian companies, he said, adding that he has also sent some orders on to buyers at a loss after absorbing increased costs. “No one can afford to lose buyers with whom we have worked for over decades,” he said.

Missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militants, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, have forced many ocean freight firms to re-route vessels away from the Suez Canal to around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa.

The crisis has begun to upend global supply chains, with Chinese exporters also stumbling in pain. Many suppliers sign export deals on a cost, insurance and freight basis, making them responsible for any increases in freight and insurance costs.

In India, small exporters - who account for 40% of the country’s annual merchandise exports worth some $450 billion - have warned that job losses have started and could soar if the attacks, which began late last year, become prolonged.

Even before the crisis, India’s small exporters were operating at very thin profit margins - typically between 3% and 7%, according to industry estimates.

“Job losses are already visible in India’s textile hub of Tirupur due to the Red Sea issue in southern India where small exporters are working at one-third of their capacity,” said K.E. Raghunathan, a Chennai-based manufacturer and national chairman of the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs.

He noted that longer shipping times had led to less freight capacity and that the scarcity of containers was becoming a big problem for small exporters as big export houses have booked containers in bulk. The government should help small exporters otherwise many of them would “perish”, he added.

Export organisations have formally sought relief from the government which has formed a trade ministry panel to monitor the situation and consider their requests for help.

More than 80% of India’s merchandise trade with Europe and the United States would normally take place via the Red Sea. India exports roughly $8 billion of merchandise to Europe a month and more than $6 billion a month to the United States.

Textiles, engineering goods - which comprise steel, machinery and industrial parts - as well as gems and jewellery are India’s biggest sectors exporting to those regions.

Re-routing via the Cape of Good Hope has meant ships sailing from India will often need an extra 15-20 days before reaching destinations in Europe, greatly increasing costs.

For example, shipping a container to Britain now costs around $4,000 compared to $600 before the Red Sea crisis, Ashok Kajaria, chairman at Kajaria Ceramics told an analysts’ call last month.

India Red Sea crisis Atul Jhunjhunwala

Comments

200 characters

India’s small exporters reel as Red Sea crisis helps rivals nab business

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories