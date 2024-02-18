AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Ashwin set to rejoin team in ongoing England Test: BCCI

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2024 12:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the team on Sunday’s day four of the third Test against England after he left midway through the match due to a family emergency, the country’s cricket board said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Ashwin “will continue to contribute towards the team’s cause in the ongoing Test match” in Rajkot, after the player had earlier flown back to his hometown Chennai.

Ashwin will be available to bowl as soon as he is needed despite having spent all of day three off the field on Saturday.

According to the game’s playing conditions, the umpires can waive the requirement for a player to spend as much time back on the field as they spent off it before bowling if their absence was for “wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury”.

India’s Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

Ashwin, 37, had to leave the match on Friday’s day two, hours after becoming just the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

The off-spinner dismissed Zak Crawley for 15 for his milestone, joining fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619) as the second Indian to achieve the feat.

India bowled England out for 319 to take a handy lead of 126 as their bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, delivered in Ashwin’s absence as India were left with 10 players to bat and bowl.

Ashwin’s fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener, but India bounced back in the second match.

Ravichandran Ashwin INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

India’s Ashwin set to rejoin team in ongoing England Test: BCCI

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'

China's first homegrown airliner makes international debut in Singapore

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Read more stories