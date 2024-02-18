AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-18

PTI holds protest in Islamabad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The prohibition orders by authorities in Islamabad on Saturday did not stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters from staging a protest as a large number of people took to the streets against alleged electoral fraud.

The PTI activists led by Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, PTI MNA-elect from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led the crowed who gathered at F-9 Park and culminated at National Press Club, crossing all the barricades created by Islamabad Police.

The police tried to bar the protesters from a staging a protest under the pretext of Section 144, but they managed to reach National Press Club chanting slogans against Election Commission and PML-N.

Marwat said that the victory of National Assembly seats won by PTI-backed independent candidates was stolen at the last minute, adding the protests will continue unless their stolen mandate is returned.

He said that the party would never compromise on the theft of people’s mandate, and all the seats snatched from the PTI through rigging with the help of the returning officers (ROs) would be snatched back.

He said that the statement by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatha is a testament how the ROs were forced to rig the elections, adding the country will never progress unless the sanctity of vote is ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PMLN Sher Afzal Khan Marwat General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PTI holds protest in Islamabad

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Commissioner claims poll results ‘manipulated’

FBR urged to notify CA firms having ICAP-QCR’s ‘satisfactory’ rating

Read more stories