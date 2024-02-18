PTI holds protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The prohibition orders by authorities in Islamabad on Saturday did not stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters from staging a protest as a large number of people took to the streets against alleged electoral fraud.

The PTI activists led by Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, PTI MNA-elect from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led the crowed who gathered at F-9 Park and culminated at National Press Club, crossing all the barricades created by Islamabad Police.

The police tried to bar the protesters from a staging a protest under the pretext of Section 144, but they managed to reach National Press Club chanting slogans against Election Commission and PML-N.

Marwat said that the victory of National Assembly seats won by PTI-backed independent candidates was stolen at the last minute, adding the protests will continue unless their stolen mandate is returned.

He said that the party would never compromise on the theft of people’s mandate, and all the seats snatched from the PTI through rigging with the help of the returning officers (ROs) would be snatched back.

He said that the statement by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatha is a testament how the ROs were forced to rig the elections, adding the country will never progress unless the sanctity of vote is ensured.

