Pervez Khattak steps down as head of PTI-P

PESHAWAR: In a shocking turn of events in the political landscape, Pervez Khattak on Saturday stepped down from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

The PTI-P spokesperson confirmed the resignation of Pervez Khattak as party chairman and announced the former CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, as the new chairman of PTI-P.

The resignation of Pervez Khattak possibly came to light due to the failure of the general elections 2024 which was held on February 8.

It is noteworthy that Pervez Khattak, the ex-KP Minister, was once affiliated with PTI. Last year, he parted ways with the party and established his political entity called PTI-P. Meanwhile, the former CM of KP, Mahmood Khan also left PTI and along with other 57 former members of PTI declared his support for Pervez Khattak’s PTI-P.