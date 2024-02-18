AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-18

Gold prices climb

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued to regain its value on the local market but silver dropped, traders said.

At the week close, gold prices found some momentum, growing by Rs800 and Rs686 to Rs213200 per tola and Rs182785 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2034 per ounce, which further sees an additional $20 premium for the local market bullion trade.

Silver lost Rs30 and Rs25.72 to Rs2550 and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams, separately. International silver price was quoted as $23.50 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices climb

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Commissioner claims poll results ‘manipulated’

FBR urged to notify CA firms having ICAP-QCR’s ‘satisfactory’ rating

Read more stories