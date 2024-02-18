Gold prices climb

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued to regain its value on the local market but silver dropped, traders said.

At the week close, gold prices found some momentum, growing by Rs800 and Rs686 to Rs213200 per tola and Rs182785 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2034 per ounce, which further sees an additional $20 premium for the local market bullion trade.

Silver lost Rs30 and Rs25.72 to Rs2550 and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams, separately. International silver price was quoted as $23.50 per ounce, traders said.

