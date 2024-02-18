AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-18

EU wheat stuck at 2-1/2 year low

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

PARIS: European wheat futures edged down on Friday to set another 2-1/2 year low as forecasts of large global supplies continued to pressure the market while an Egyptian import tender underscored stiff export competition.

May wheat, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, was down 0.5% at 198.75 euros ($214.09) a metric ton by 1637 GMT. It earlier fell to 197.50 euros, a weakest Euronext price since July 2021 and below a previous 2-1/2 year low set on Thursday when May futures breached the psychological 200 euro floor.

Chicago wheat dropped to a new 2-1/2 month low after the US Department of Agriculture projected stocks of US wheat would swell to a four-year high next season despite a smaller expected area for this year’s harvest. Large stocks in Europe are also leading traders to play down the potential impact of rain-reduced planting for this year’s harvest.

“The market, especially for old crop, isn’t short of wheat,” British merchant ADM Agriculture said in a note. “The 2024 harvest outlook in both the UK and EU looks challenging, but any support that this brings is currently being outweighed by the overall fundamental weakness overhanging this season’s grain markets.”

Wednesday’s increase to farm office FranceAgriMer’s forecast of French 2023/24 soft wheat stocks to a 19-year high has contributed to supply pressure.

In a separate update on Friday, FranceArgiMer estimated that French soft wheat crop conditions last week remained at their poorest in four years, though they had stabilised compared with the previous week.

Wheat EU wheat US Department of Agriculture FranceArgiMer

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat stuck at 2-1/2 year low

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Commissioner claims poll results ‘manipulated’

FBR urged to notify CA firms having ICAP-QCR’s ‘satisfactory’ rating

Read more stories