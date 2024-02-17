AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-17

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Terming alleged massive rigging in the recently held general elections as the largest assault on democracy in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday claimed that 85 National Assembly seats which the party had won were snatched from it.

Speaking at a presser, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, who has challenged the victory of his rival candidate citing massive rigging, along with PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan, Sher Afzal Marwat, Rehana Dar, Khurram Sher Zaman, Tahir Sadiq, Ayaz Amir, and others, claimed that the total number of seats on which PTI-backed independents emerged victorious was 179, and the number of rejected votes cast in favour of the party outnumbered victory votes.

Raja claimed that rigging took place from the polling station to the RO’s office, adding the results which should have been announced based on Form 45 were completely changed. “They rigged the elections on the night of Feb 8 as much as was possible,” he added.

PTI-backed ‘independents’ in Karachi challenge election results

“Prior to the polls, security forces were used fully, and independent candidates were denied the right to campaign for elections,” alleged Raja.

However, PTI central information secretary said: “we have verified data about 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 other seats”.

He said that the party had three ways to ascertain alleged rigging in the polls, “According to our estimates, out of 177 (National Assembly) seats which were supposed to be ours, only 92 have been given to us. And 85 seats have been taken away from us fraudulently,” he said.

PTI leader Shandana Gulzar said that the party bagged 1.25 million votes from Karachi, and despite contesting from so many constituencies of the port city, the party did not achieve any success.

Seemabia Tahir said that PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid was winning from NA-130, but on February 9, Nawaz Sharif was declared the winner from the constituency.

Another PTI candidate from Sialkot, Rehana Dar claimed that she was tortured. She maintained that she is ready for re-election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections elections PTI PTI ECP NA seats NA seats General Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories