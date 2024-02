PESHAWAR: Three members of a family died while four others were injured when a gas cylinder blast destroyed a house in Peshawar on Friday.

According to details, the incident occurred in a house in the vicinity of Peshawar city. As a result of the blast, the roof of the house caved in. Three men died while four others got injured in the incident.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to nearby hospital.

