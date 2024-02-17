AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
Sindh Ombudsman presents Annual Report for 2023

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: Ajaz Ali Khan, Ombudsman Sindh presented Annual Report for the year 2023 to the Chief Minister Sindh.

The Ombudsman Sindh highlighted that during the year 10,057 complaints received against various Government Agencies which reflect confidence of the general public on the institution whereas during the period under report monetary relief of more than Rs.478.18 million, appointments against deceased quota have been provided in 96 cases.

Besides, 16 own motions and initiatives taken in cases of public importance relating to opening and operationalization and non-availability of basic facilities in public schools, incantatory conditions, backlog of number plates of approximately 0.4 million different vehicles as well as carried out two studies about very important subjects viz. Issues of Girls Education in Sindh and Assessment of malnutrition (Stunting) in District Tharparkar.

The report also indicates the performance of Ombudsman Sindh during the last four years, visits of international delegations of Ombudsmen Institutions and opening of three new Regional Offices of Sindh Ombudsman at District Korangi, Keamari/West and Sanghar.

Chief Minister Sindh appreciated the achievements of the institution of Ombudsman Sindh and assured his full support to the institution for resolving the grievances of masses.

