PFA seals four food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four food establishments in Lahore by following violations of the PFA Act, besides, imposing fine totaling Rs380,000 on 13 other shopkeepers, with five others issued warning notices for necessary improvements.

PFA Director General, Muhammad Asim Javaid, revealed that 1,516 liters of substandard oil, 700kg of stale 'pakoriya', 40kg of expired meat, and other prohibited food items were discarded by the authority.

The closure of a fast food production unit and three other eateries was attributed to the use of loose cooking oil, inadequate cleanliness measures, and the presence of expired meat. Furthermore, the storage of substandard 'pakoriya' in rusty vessels without proper covering was highlighted.

The PFA's food safety teams have levied fines totalling Rs0.380 million on the 13 outlets found in violation of regulations. Muhammad Asim emphasized the health risks associated with consuming products made from substandard cooking oil, citing potential heart and liver diseases.

He warned food traders to adhere to PFA rules, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against violators. He underscored the authority's commitment to employing all available resources to address negligence in the food-related business sector.

