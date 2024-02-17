GDA event gathering of Pagara devotees: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the GDA event is a gathering of Pir Saheb Pagara's devotees.

While acknowledging their constitutional authority for rallies and events, he highlighted that in Sindh, this alliance was formed in opposition to the People's Party. Perhaps Pir Saheb Pagara wishes the new government not to last long; he neither wants to play nor let play, emphasising the inviolability of the democratic system in the country, he said.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House, Memon stated that alliances against the PPP have been formed in every election. He mentioned that after the announcement of elections, PML-N), GDA, MQM, and PTI were also silent allies in many places.

He noted that at the location of the sit-in, GDA did not secure more than 5000 votes, whereas PPP received over 100,000 votes. He criticized the mention of killings in speeches, deeming it inappropriate for political discourse.

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traditionally seen as a stronghold of JUI, experienced significant losses for the party. He highlighted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who alleges rigging, is now engaging in negotiations. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a movement when a former prime minister was constitutionally removed, contrasting it with the current accusations.

He conveyed the party's respect for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, condemning Imran Khan's past remarks against him. He highlighted Maulana Fazlur Rehman's complaint of a stolen mandate and noted his current negotiations with Imran Khan.

Memon stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had discussed meetings where he obtained the chairmanship of the Kashmir Committee, pointing out a shift in narrative for both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and JI chief Sirajul Haq.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that there is no enmity with GDA or any organization; rather, there may be political differences. He affirmed the party's readiness to negotiate with any party or individual, noting the fluctuating stances of some parties.

