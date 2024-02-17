AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-17

NA-15: ECP admits Nawaz’s fresh plea for hearing

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: A day after rejecting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s petition alleging foul play in the general elections on a National Assembly seat in Mansehra he lost to PTI-backed candidate, the electoral entity on Friday, admitted his petition after it was refiled.

Sharif’s counsel Advocate Jehangir Jadoon appeared before a three-member ECP bench that heard the case, alleging that the results of Form 45 of certain polling stations of NA-15 Mansehra did not match the results of Form 47. He urged the bench to order a vote recount in NA-15.

The ECP bench informed the counsel that the returning officer (RO) of NA-15 submitted his report regarding general elections on the said seat, and that the RO’s report showed that the Form 45 results of all polling stations of NA-15 matched with that of Form 47.

The prosecution side claimed they will prove that NA-15 general elections had serious irregularities. The bench accepted the petition and fixed the case for regular hearing on February 20.

Earlier, in the hearing of this case on Thursday, the RO of NA-15 Mansehra submitted his report which stated that the result of the entire NA-15 constituency was correct, in accordance with Forms 45.

On the other hand, Sharif’s counsel, who had challenged the result of NA-15 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on behalf of the former prime minister, did not show up at the hearing.

The ECP bench dismissed the case, rejecting the prosecution side’s application to hold the notification of the returned candidate of NA-15.

After the petition was dismissed, the defence lawyer showed up at the hearing with the request not to reject the petition. The bench was of the view that the petitioner could file another petition if they had any reservations on the rejection of this petition.

Independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shahzada Gustasip bagged 105,249 votes, defeating Sharif, who received 80,382 votes in NA-15 Mansehra in February 8 general elections. Sharif has since moved ECP, challenging the NA-15 results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif PTI ECP PMLN National Assembly seats General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

NA-15: ECP admits Nawaz’s fresh plea for hearing

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories