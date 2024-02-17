Firmness prevails on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume was improved.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

1600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichsawatni, 500 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund and 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

