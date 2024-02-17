AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-17

Firmness prevails on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume was improved. Cotton Analyst Naseem...
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume was improved.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

1600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichsawatni, 500 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund and 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Firmness prevails on cotton market

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories