WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 16, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24 13-Feb-24 12-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.81213 0.810714 0.814022 0.812848 Japanese yen 0.0050277 0.005024 0.00505 U.K. pound 0.948846 0.949957 0.955437 0.951944 U.S. dollar 0.755962 0.756757 0.754213 0.754523 Algerian dinar 0.0056187 0.0056212 0.0056113 0.005617 Australian dollar 0.490241 0.489168 0.491445 0.491798 Botswana pula 0.0549584 0.0550162 0.055133 0.0549293 Brazilian real 0.152093 0.152213 Brunei dollar 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337 Canadian dollar 0.558492 0.556368 0.560984 Chilean peso 0.0007876 0.0007789 0.0007758 0.0007789 Czech koruna 0.0319632 0.0319806 0.0322038 0.0322349 Danish krone 0.108942 0.108767 0.109194 0.109037 Indian rupee 0.0091067 0.0091081 0.0090848 0.0090911 Israeli New Shekel 0.208426 0.206708 0.206974 0.204866 Korean won 0.0005655 0.0005697 0.0005683 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45442 2.45621 2.44954 2.45134 Malaysian ringgit 0.158201 0.158202 0.158249 Mauritian rupee 0.0164469 0.0164454 0.0165027 0.0165241 Mexican peso 0.0442912 0.0442276 0.0438542 0.0442069 New Zealand dollar 0.460419 0.458254 0.462144 0.463994 Norwegian krone 0.0714837 0.0715075 0.0720246 0.071806 Omani rial 1.96609 1.96816 1.96154 Peruvian sol 0.195544 0.194535 0.195422 Philippine peso 0.0134448 0.013521 0.013452 0.0134939 Polish zloty 0.18668 0.186425 0.187914 0.187744 Qatari riyal 0.207287 Russian ruble 0.0082328 0.0082768 0.0082694 0.0082846 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20159 0.201802 0.201123 0.201206 Singapore dollar 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337 South African rand 0.0397894 0.0394594 0.0400251 0.0397375 Swedish krona 0.0721414 0.071664 0.0723507 0.0723687 Swiss franc 0.856129 0.853165 0.856525 0.862115 Thai baht 0.0209135 0.0209651 0.0210662 0.0210174 Trinidadian dollar 0.112209 U.A.E. dirham 0.205844 0.20606 0.205368 0.205452 Uruguayan peso 0.0193134 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

