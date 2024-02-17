WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 16, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Feb-24 14-Feb-24 13-Feb-24 12-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro 0.81213 0.810714 0.814022 0.812848
Japanese yen 0.0050277 0.005024 0.00505
U.K. pound 0.948846 0.949957 0.955437 0.951944
U.S. dollar 0.755962 0.756757 0.754213 0.754523
Algerian dinar 0.0056187 0.0056212 0.0056113 0.005617
Australian dollar 0.490241 0.489168 0.491445 0.491798
Botswana pula 0.0549584 0.0550162 0.055133 0.0549293
Brazilian real 0.152093 0.152213
Brunei dollar 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337
Canadian dollar 0.558492 0.556368 0.560984
Chilean peso 0.0007876 0.0007789 0.0007758 0.0007789
Czech koruna 0.0319632 0.0319806 0.0322038 0.0322349
Danish krone 0.108942 0.108767 0.109194 0.109037
Indian rupee 0.0091067 0.0091081 0.0090848 0.0090911
Israeli New Shekel 0.208426 0.206708 0.206974 0.204866
Korean won 0.0005655 0.0005697 0.0005683
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45442 2.45621 2.44954 2.45134
Malaysian ringgit 0.158201 0.158202 0.158249
Mauritian rupee 0.0164469 0.0164454 0.0165027 0.0165241
Mexican peso 0.0442912 0.0442276 0.0438542 0.0442069
New Zealand dollar 0.460419 0.458254 0.462144 0.463994
Norwegian krone 0.0714837 0.0715075 0.0720246 0.071806
Omani rial 1.96609 1.96816 1.96154
Peruvian sol 0.195544 0.194535 0.195422
Philippine peso 0.0134448 0.013521 0.013452 0.0134939
Polish zloty 0.18668 0.186425 0.187914 0.187744
Qatari riyal 0.207287
Russian ruble 0.0082328 0.0082768 0.0082694 0.0082846
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20159 0.201802 0.201123 0.201206
Singapore dollar 0.560761 0.560395 0.560337
South African rand 0.0397894 0.0394594 0.0400251 0.0397375
Swedish krona 0.0721414 0.071664 0.0723507 0.0723687
Swiss franc 0.856129 0.853165 0.856525 0.862115
Thai baht 0.0209135 0.0209651 0.0210662 0.0210174
Trinidadian dollar 0.112209
U.A.E. dirham 0.205844 0.20606 0.205368 0.205452
Uruguayan peso 0.0193134
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
