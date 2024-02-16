AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 11:43am

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party said Friday that its bank accounts had been frozen by the tax department just weeks before the expected announcement of national elections.

“We were told that the accounts of India’s main opposition party have been frozen,” Congress party spokesman Ajay Maken told a press conference.

Maken said India’s Income Tax Department had issued a payment demand for 2.1 billion rupees ($25.3 million) in relation to a probe of its income tax filing for the 2018-19 financial year.

He insisted the party had done nothing to warrant such a penalty and suggested the action was aimed at sidelining it ahead of elections.

“When the principal opposition party’s accounts have been frozen just two weeks before the announcement of the national elections, do you think democracy is alive in our country?” he asked reporters.

Indian opposition’s Sonia Gandhi to skip elections, but not politics

Critics and rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using law enforcement agencies to selectively target its political foes.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi’s party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from parliament for a time until the verdict was suspended by a higher court, but raised concerns over democratic norms in the world’s most populous country.

India Rahul Gandhi Congress party Narendra Modi’s India's opposition India's Income Tax Department

Comments

200 characters

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories