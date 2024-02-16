AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
Sports

India get five-run penalty for Ashwin mid-pitch running

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 11:35am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: India were penalised five runs after the umpire charged batsman Ravichandran Ashwin for running in the middle of the pitch in the third Test against England on Friday.

Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson on the morning of day two in Rajkot and England will start their innings with five for no loss as a result of the offence.

Ashwin attempted to argue his case with Wilson, who then put his arm around the batsman’s shoulder and indicated five to signal the penalty.

According to the laws of cricket, “deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch” is an offence.

Rohit Sharma hits century to propel India in third England Test

“A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause,” the laws state.

Ravindra Jadeja was warned for running on the pitch on the opening day.

