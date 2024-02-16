Bajwa, Faiz behind ‘no-confidence move’ against IK: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has said ex-COAS and former ISI DG General Faiz were behind bringing the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

“The no-confidence motion was brought at the behest of the then Army Chief and ISI DG,” he said in an informal conversation with a private TV channel.

He added: “Former ISI DG came to me to make me lead the movement within the system. I refused ... when all the political parties came together, I became a supporter.”

“Ex-army chief, former ISI DG urged all political parties to bring in the no-confidence motion,” he added. He continued: “In the presence of ex-army chief, former ISI DG, all the political parties agreed on the no-confidence motion.

“Shehbaz Sharif came to me. I refused and made it clear that we will sit in the opposition. Shehbaz did want to step down.”

He said that PTI people will come tonight and sit and talks will be held with them.