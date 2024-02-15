AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
HBL ventures into Esports

Published 15 Feb, 2024

KARACHI: HBL enters the world of Esports with the launch of the Konnect by HBL, EAFC Gaming Tournament. The tournament will provide a platform for aspiring and established Esports players to showcase their skills and compete.

The tournament, focusing on the EAFC Football Game, will be held in Karachi on 15 February 2024, welcoming enthusiastic gamers from the city to participate. The tournament is powered by IGN and Raptr.

This exciting initiative marks a significant step towards connecting with the nation’s growing youth population and fostering a thriving Esports ecosystem within the country. By providing a platform for competition, nurturing talent, and promoting responsible gaming practices, HBL’s branchless banking platform, Konnect by HBL aims to play a key role in shaping the future of Esports in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “Pakistan has a booming gamers community of over 37 million people. Gaming and Esports are a fast-growing subculture, and we believe the Bank’s initiative aligns perfectly with its commitment to empowering dreams and providing an enabling environment for the youth of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

