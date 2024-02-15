Four ‘independent’ Punjab MPAs join IPP

LAHORE: Four newly-elected independent members of the Punjab Assembly called on Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday and announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Those who joined IPP included Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani from PP 284 Tunsa, Zahid Ismail Bhutta from PP 270 Muzaffargarh, Sardar Awais Dareshk from PP 296 Rajanpur and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena from PP 91 Bhakkar.

They expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and decided to go with his Party.

In their meetings held in Lahore, these newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly said that in the current situation of the country, the establishment of a strong government was the first requirement of the time for which they had taken the step of joining the IPP.

In his talk, President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of the members of the Punjab Assembly and paid them tribute.

He said that national stability and giving strong economic policies to the country was very important. Abdul Aleem Khan said the poor were suffering from inflation and immediate relief must be given to the masses.

