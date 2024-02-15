AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

Four ‘independent’ Punjab MPAs join IPP

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Four newly-elected independent members of the Punjab Assembly called on Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday and announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Those who joined IPP included Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani from PP 284 Tunsa, Zahid Ismail Bhutta from PP 270 Muzaffargarh, Sardar Awais Dareshk from PP 296 Rajanpur and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena from PP 91 Bhakkar.

They expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and decided to go with his Party.

In their meetings held in Lahore, these newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly said that in the current situation of the country, the establishment of a strong government was the first requirement of the time for which they had taken the step of joining the IPP.

In his talk, President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of the members of the Punjab Assembly and paid them tribute.

He said that national stability and giving strong economic policies to the country was very important. Abdul Aleem Khan said the poor were suffering from inflation and immediate relief must be given to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan IPP Punjab MPAs

Comments

200 characters

Four ‘independent’ Punjab MPAs join IPP

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories