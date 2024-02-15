Vote recount in Hub claims two lives

QUETTA: Two political workers were killed and 12 others injured when firing was opened on a crowd gathered for recounting of votes in Hub city of Balochistan on Wednesday.

SSP Hub Manzoor Buledi told media that the firing incident took place outside Civic Centre in Hub.

The workers of various political parties were gathered outside the Civic Centre during the recounting of votes for Balochistan Assembly seat from Hub.

The condition of one of the injured was reported to be critical, who was shifted to Karachi for treatment after providing medical aid in Hub, the police said.

The police further said that three suspects were arrested and Kalashnikovs were also received from their possession.