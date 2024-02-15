KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 164,410 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,512 tonnes of import cargo and 62,898 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,512 comprised of 35,992 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,33,779 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 653 Tons of Urea,28,388 tonnes of Wheat&2,700 Tons of Liquid Cargo

The total export Cargo of 31,118 comprised of 101 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 101 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 31,579 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 4810 containers comprising of 2399 containers import and 2411 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 811 of 20’s and 764 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 544 of 20’s and 609 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 321 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely Navios Jasmine, Seattle Bridge, Southern Robin & Rakan 5 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Amber Ray, Zheng He 3 & Independent Spirit sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Southern Anoa’ left the port on Wednesday (morning) on February 14th 2024.

Cargo volume of 87,293 tonnes, comprising 87,084 tonnes imports cargo and 204 tonnes export cargo carried in 42 Containers (30 TEUs Imports and 12 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, America and Taho Australia & another oil tanker ‘Khairpur’ carrying Containers, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday, 14th February, while two more container ships, Seaspan Beacon and Maersk Cape Town are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 15th February, 2024.

