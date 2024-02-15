WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 14, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Feb-24 12-Feb-24 9-Feb-24 8-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10489
Euro 0.814022 0.812848 0.812896 0.812002
Japanese yen 0.00505 0.005051 0.005099
U.K. pound 0.955437 0.951944 0.95141 0.951449
U.S. dollar 0.754213 0.754523 0.754638 0.754789
Algerian dinar 0.0056113 0.005617 0.005615 0.005617
Australian dollar 0.491445 0.491798 0.489911 0.492349
Botswana pula 0.055133 0.0549293 0.055089 0.055175
Brazilian real 0.151805 0.15157
Brunei dollar 0.560337 0.560278 0.561683
Canadian dollar 0.556368 0.560984 0.560736 0.560473
Chilean peso 0.0007758 0.0007789 0.000788 0.000796
Czech koruna 0.0322038 0.0322349 0.032287 0.032541
Danish krone 0.109194 0.109037 0.109061 0.108904
Indian rupee 0.0090848 0.0090911 0.009092 0.009096
Israeli New Shekel 0.206974 0.204866 0.204842 0.205833
Korean won 0.0005683 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44954 2.45134
Malaysian ringgit 0.158249 0.158122 0.158419
Mauritian rupee 0.0165027 0.0165241 0.01651 0.01652
Mexican peso 0.0438542 0.0442069 0.044168 0.044134
New Zealand dollar 0.462144 0.463994 0.461423 0.461478
Norwegian krone 0.0720246 0.071806 0.071313 0.071154
Omani rial 1.96154
Peruvian sol 0.194535 0.195422 0.195502 0.196049
Philippine peso 0.013452 0.0134939 0.01347
Polish zloty 0.187914 0.187744 0.188208 0.18733
Qatari riyal 0.207287
Russian ruble 0.0082694 0.0082846 0.008303 0.008271
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201123 0.201206 0.201277
Singapore dollar 0.560337 0.560278 0.561683
South African rand 0.0400251 0.0397375 0.039694 0.03979
Swedish krona 0.0723507 0.0723687 0.072056 0.072047
Swiss franc 0.856525 0.862115 0.861803 0.863257
Thai baht 0.0210662 0.0210174 0.020998 0.021113
Trinidadian dollar 0.112001 0.111877
U.A.E. dirham 0.205368 0.205452 0.205525
Uruguayan peso 0.019269
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
