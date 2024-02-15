WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 14, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Feb-24 12-Feb-24 9-Feb-24 8-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10489 Euro 0.814022 0.812848 0.812896 0.812002 Japanese yen 0.00505 0.005051 0.005099 U.K. pound 0.955437 0.951944 0.95141 0.951449 U.S. dollar 0.754213 0.754523 0.754638 0.754789 Algerian dinar 0.0056113 0.005617 0.005615 0.005617 Australian dollar 0.491445 0.491798 0.489911 0.492349 Botswana pula 0.055133 0.0549293 0.055089 0.055175 Brazilian real 0.151805 0.15157 Brunei dollar 0.560337 0.560278 0.561683 Canadian dollar 0.556368 0.560984 0.560736 0.560473 Chilean peso 0.0007758 0.0007789 0.000788 0.000796 Czech koruna 0.0322038 0.0322349 0.032287 0.032541 Danish krone 0.109194 0.109037 0.109061 0.108904 Indian rupee 0.0090848 0.0090911 0.009092 0.009096 Israeli New Shekel 0.206974 0.204866 0.204842 0.205833 Korean won 0.0005683 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44954 2.45134 Malaysian ringgit 0.158249 0.158122 0.158419 Mauritian rupee 0.0165027 0.0165241 0.01651 0.01652 Mexican peso 0.0438542 0.0442069 0.044168 0.044134 New Zealand dollar 0.462144 0.463994 0.461423 0.461478 Norwegian krone 0.0720246 0.071806 0.071313 0.071154 Omani rial 1.96154 Peruvian sol 0.194535 0.195422 0.195502 0.196049 Philippine peso 0.013452 0.0134939 0.01347 Polish zloty 0.187914 0.187744 0.188208 0.18733 Qatari riyal 0.207287 Russian ruble 0.0082694 0.0082846 0.008303 0.008271 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201123 0.201206 0.201277 Singapore dollar 0.560337 0.560278 0.561683 South African rand 0.0400251 0.0397375 0.039694 0.03979 Swedish krona 0.0723507 0.0723687 0.072056 0.072047 Swiss franc 0.856525 0.862115 0.861803 0.863257 Thai baht 0.0210662 0.0210174 0.020998 0.021113 Trinidadian dollar 0.112001 0.111877 U.A.E. dirham 0.205368 0.205452 0.205525 Uruguayan peso 0.019269 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024