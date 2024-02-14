AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.33%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
DGKC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 113.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.84%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.75%)
OGDC 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.92%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.06%)
PPL 107.72 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (6.65%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.4%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.43%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.06%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.09%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,335 Increased By 103 (1.65%)
BR30 21,743 Increased By 387.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Major Gulf markets gain in early trade

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:59pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, even as hotter-than-expected US inflation fuelled concerns about further delay in interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

US consumer prices increased more than expected in January amid rises in the costs of shelter and healthcare, but the pick-up in inflation likely does not change expectations that the Fed will start cutting rates in the first half of this year.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.5% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Aramco has started trading a US crude oil grade that underpins the global Brent benchmark in a process run by oil-index publisher S&P Global Commodity Insights, the publisher said.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index gained 0.6%.

India and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed an agreement on a trade corridor that aims to connect Europe with India through parts of the Middle East by sea and rail, an ambitious plan backed by the US and the European Union.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, led by a 1.8% rise in Emaar Properties after the blue-chip developer’s board doubled full-year cash dividend to 50 fils a share from 25 fils per share in 2022.

Gulf markets gain ahead of US inflation report

Meanwhile, Shuaa Capital slumped about 7% as annual losses widened.

The investment bank and asset manager reported full-year net loss of 866 million dirhams ($235.82 million) compared to a loss of 135 million dirhams in 2022.

The Qatari benchmark gained 0.8%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1.5% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advancing 1%.

