AIRLINK 58.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.3%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
FCCL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.35%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.66%)
PAEL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.68 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.63%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.19 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.66%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.71%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.3%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,299 Increased By 67 (1.08%)
BR30 21,578 Increased By 222.2 (1.04%)
KSE100 61,860 Increased By 633.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 20,859 Increased By 173.4 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Kishida plans South Korea visit on March 20, Fuji TV reports

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea on March 20, broadcaster Fuji TV reported on Wednesday.

Kishida seeks to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss issues including North Korea ahead of the South Korean legislative election in April, Fuji TV reported, citing government sources.

Japan PM vows to do ‘everything possible’ to boost household income

Kishida last visited South Korea in May 2023 as part of the two East Asian neighbours’ “shuttle diplomacy”, or regular visits between the leaders in the wake of improved bilateral relations.

south korea Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Yoon Suk yeol

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM Kishida plans South Korea visit on March 20, Fuji TV reports

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories