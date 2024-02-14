AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
‘Pending comments’ PHC warns attaching salary of FBR chief

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has warned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to submit comments in a tax-related case by February 14, 2024, to avoid attachment of his government salary.

In this regard, the PHC additional registrar has issued instructions (3rd reminder) to the FBR on Tuesday.

In case of non-submission of comments, the salary of the FBR chairman would be attached, the PHC’s order added.

The comments of the FBR were pending in writ petition No 1318-M of 2023. According to the PHC directive to the FBR Chairman, attention is invited to this office letter dated: 15/11/2023 and the subsequent reminders dated 26/12/2023 and dated 16/01/2024 and to say that the requisite comments are still awaited from your end. Please do the needful and the comments asked for be sent to the PHC on or before February 14, 2024.

When contacted, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that taxpayers of Pakistan expected the enforcement of law and Constitutional rights and exercise the powers conferred on FBR by the Legislature honestly in the interest of Pakistan, but tax authorities are involved in violation of constitutional rights of the taxpayers for claiming huge illegal rewards out of precious taxpayer’s money.

He regretted that the tax officials misusing the law even working as Member, CCIR, CIR or DCIR must be removed from the services of the Government of Pakistan in the process of re-organisation/ overhauling of FBR as ordered by the Apex authority Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Waheed accused.

As per SOPs of the implementation Branch approved by the chief justice, if the comments are not submitted by the concerned officer/respondent, the office shall attached the salary of the concerned official and shall submit the report to the PHC, the PHC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

