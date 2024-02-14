CCPO reviews performance of Civil Lines, Cantt Divisions

LAHORE: A meeting convened to assess the performance of Civil Lines and Cantt Divisions was chaired by Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana. During the session, the CCPO meticulously reviewed the divisions’ performance and instructed concerned officers to expedite the resolution of pending matters such as road certificates, cases of electricity theft, and ongoing investigations.

Emphasizing the imperative to curb criminal activities, including theft, robbery, murder, and drug peddling, CCPO Kamyana urged for heightened vigilance against mobile and motorcycle thefts. He issued directives for the recovery from proclaimed offenders and advocated for a concerted crackdown on habitual offenders, thieves and robbers.

Underlining the paramount importance of public service, Kamyana underscored that ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law is the foremost responsibility of the police department. He extended congratulations to officers and officials for the peaceful conduct of the general elections while expressing condolences over the demise of SHO Manawan’s father and offering prayers for the departed soul.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, as well as SPs, ASPs, Circle officers, SHOs, and Incharges (Investigation) from Civil Lines and Cantt Divisions.

