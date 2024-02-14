AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-14

Wall St falls as inflation data dampens rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes slid on Tuesday, hitting one-week lows, after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading drove US Treasury yields higher, pushing back market speculations for imminent interest rate cuts.

A Labor Department report showed US consumer prices increased more than expected in January amid rises in the costs of shelter and healthcare.

Rate-sensitive megacaps like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms lost between 0.7% and 1.6%, as yields on US Treasury notes across the board spiked to two-month highs.

Most chip stocks such as Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Broadcom dropped between 1.6% and 3.3%, sending the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 1.1%.

Real estate and consumer discretionary led losses among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, with real estate falling to an over two-month low.

The small-caps Russell 2000 index also shed 2.7%, on track for its worst day in nearly a year.

Trader bets for an at least 25-basis-point rate reduction in May dropped to 38.7%, from about 58% before the data, while expectations for June stood at 78%, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

“We’ve now gotten multiple upside surprises in inflation that’s come from wages, but markets has dismissed that and clung to this idea that the Fed is going to still cut rates,” said Lara Rhame, chief US economist at FS Investments.

“Today, market sentiment is getting a reality check and you just cannot escape the fact that the Fed may have to be more cautious.” The latest data comes on the heels of a modest revision to inflation in the last quarter of 2023 that left investors briefly relieved on the trajectory of inflation.

The Cboe volatility index, a market fear gauge, hit an over two-week high.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 405.89 points, or 1.05%, at 38,391.49, the S&P 500 was down 52.30 points, or 1.04%, at 4,969.54, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 189.84 points, or 1.19%, at 15,752.71.

Wall Street has been on a rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 gaining in 14 out of the past 15 weeks, the first time since March 1972. The Dow is also trading at a record high level, and on Monday the Nasdaq briefly surpassed its record closing high from November 2021.

Among top movers, JetBlue Airways jumped 15% after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 9.91% stake, adding that the carrier’s stock is ‘undervalued’.

Arista Networks shed 4.3% after the cloud solutions provider forecast current-quarter adjusted gross margin below expectations, while Marriott International lost 5.8% after the hotel operator forecast annual profit below Street expectations.

Wall Street S&P 500 US Treasury yields Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

200 characters

Wall St falls as inflation data dampens rate-cut hopes

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories