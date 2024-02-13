AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
World

India, UAE sign investment, economic partnership accords

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 06:48pm
NEW DELHI: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed accords aimed at promoting bilateral investment and new areas of cooperation, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a visit to the Gulf nation.

The two nations signed a bilateral investment treaty and a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. They also exchanged an intergovernmental framework agreement on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor that would help boost regional connectivity, the ministry said.

This is Modi’s seventh visit to UAE since becoming India’s prime minister nearly a decade ago, strengthening ties with one of his country’s top trading partners.

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai

The agreements come ahead of Modi’s address at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

The two countries also exchanged agreements in the field of energy and digital infrastructure, the ministry said.

