Siraj accepts defeat, steps down as JI chief

LAHORE: Siraj-ul-Haq resigned as chief of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday accepting the defeat and worst performance of the JI in the elections 2024.

The JI secured no seat in the National Assembly and got only two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

In 2014, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior minister and leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq was elected as the new chief of the party. Haq replaced the then-outgoing chief Syed Munawar Hassan. The elections were held at JI Headquarters Mansoora. Out of 31,311 office-bearers of the party, 25,533 people voted and Siraj-ul-Haq managed to secure a majority of votes.

He remained party chief for five years and was re-elected in 2019. Now after serving the JI for 10 years, Haq resigned from his post.

