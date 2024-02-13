AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-13

Political uncertainty persists

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Ali Hussain | Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Political uncertainty continues to persist four days after February 8 general elections with their credibility challenged both domestically (from protests to legal recourse to seeking redress through all available mechanisms) and concerns voiced publicly by Western governments.

No political party has been able to secure the required 134 seats [without the accrued served seats for women and minority based on general seats won] in the National Assembly, the magic number for securing a simple majority out of 266 general seats in the House.

Whereas, after inclusion of the seats reserved for the women and minorities, the required number for making a simple majority in the 336-member National Assembly will be 196 to be required for the election of leader of the House – the Prime Minister.

Pakistan’s next premier: another case of political uncertainty

At present, former coalition partners including PML-N, has 79 seats (including the addition of six independents so far) and PPP with 54. Contrary to the claims and expectations that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would be able to take many of the independents, no winning independent candidate has so far joined the PPP.

Although, around 100 of returned candidates are technically independent, only eight of them are unaffiliated-independent; the rest 92 are backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, PTI party has already announced that it would not make any alliance with either political party – PML-N or PPP.

The sources privy to ongoing negotiations between PML-N and PPP told Business Recorder that a power-sharing formula on the possibility of appointing prime ministers from their respective parties for half of a five-year term is also under discussion between the two parties.

They said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be the prime minister for half of a five-year term, which if agreed upon by both the parties, will lead to the formation of the next government.

As far as the PML-N’s candidate for the office of the prime minister is concerned, senior party leader Khawaja Asif said that Shehbaz Sharif will be the candidate of the party for the coveted slot. However, minutes after Asif’s statement, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb contradicted the senior party leader’s statement, saying the party is yet to finalize the name of its candidate for the slot of the Prime Minister.

“The name will be finalized after consultation with allies and the party unanimously. No decision has yet been taken in this regard as talks are going on, and once the name is finalized, the nation will be taken into confidence,” she added.

The sources privy to the ongoing talks between PPP and PML-N, said that a proposal has also been floated to elect Nawaz Sharif as President and Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister which is again for half of a five-year term.

They said that more rounds of consultations will be held between the leadership of the two parties as well as with other like-minded parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with regard to the coalition government in the Center.

Additionally, formation of coalition governments in Punjab and Balochistan are also under consideration between the two parties – PML-N and PPP. However, the final decision will be taken after due consultations within the parties which would be followed by an agreed power sharing formula both for the Centre and the two provinces.

When contacted, a senior PPP leader who declined to be named confirmed that negotiations are underway on a possible power sharing formula with the PML-N leadership both in the Centre as well as Punjab and Balochistan.

“The party’s CEC [Central Executive Committee] has already nominated Bilawal as its candidate for the office of prime minister and today’s meeting will endorse it again,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

polls political uncertainty General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Political uncertainty persists

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories