Tareen announces retirement from politics

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party leadership and retirement from politics on Monday.

In a message posted on X, Tareen thanked his supporters and congratulated his opponents in the recent election. He stated, “I have immense respect for the will of people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether.”

Despite leaving the political arena, Tareen expressed his intention to continue serving the country “in a private capacity”.

It’s noteworthy that Tareen ran for two National Assembly seats from Multan and Lodhran during the 2024 election, but was unsuccessful in both the constituencies.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan responded to Tareen’s decision with sadness, praising his abilities and contributions. In a tweet, Khan stated, “There is no doubt that Jahangir Khan Tareen is a professional of the highest calibre. Having him in any government would be an honour.” He further lauded Tareen’s philanthropic work, calling him “a man of kind heart” and emphasizing his role as the party’s patron-in-chief.

Khan concluded his message by expressing admiration for Tareen’s abilities and offering his well wishes for his future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024