JI’s Hafiz Naeem forfeits Sindh Assembly seat

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking gesture of a political unity, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, on Monday announced that his rival independent candidate is the triumphant and not he in February 8 polls, relinquishing his provincial assembly seat.

“The JI will not seek a single seat that the public has not voted to it,” he told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, saying that his party demands fair polls.

He said that the independent candidate backed by the PTI in PS 129 has received majority votes in February 8 polls, comparing to him and MQM’s nominee, as citing the election results as form 45.

After all counted, he said that he received 30,464 votes less than those by the independent candidate, whereas the MQM bagged only 6,010 votes. “On the other hand, the ECP has declared me as a triumphant with 26,000 votes,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

