Opinion Print 2024-02-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Islamic world is big on denouncement, and…

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

“The world has gone not quite mad but…but…” “Upside down?” “That’s right – what was up is now down, and what was down is now up.” “To bombard Yemen to protect the sea lanes, a line of action with no moral justification when those bombarded have a much poignant moral stand: stop the cruelty behind the systematic killing of Gazans…”

“And if you can’t stop the Israelis, then at least stop supplying them with billions of additional dollars, more sophisticated weaponry and more…”

“Sadly, with Trump in the running, the Democrats have rallied behind Biden, whose antiquated foreign policy arguments are massively at odds with any moral stance…”

“Indeed, as Diana Ross said succinctly upside down, you turn me…”

“Mind you, the Muslim world is big on denouncement and short on everything else.”

“Well, there is reportedly a queue of food and medicines and…”

“Right reminds me of the clever use of Calibri font in 2006 when it was not publicly available until 2007.”

“See, when you are very wealthy, you can get exclusive rights to anything your heart may desire.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the daddy of the Calibri font came out to declare victory at a time when the Election Commission website was giving him only 60 seats out of the 212 whose results were out…”

“That’s 28 percent, my friend, and given that he knew Form 47 was being studiously doctored…”

“Careful with your choice of words. Doctored indeed.”

“That’s not what I meant. When you fall ill, who is the person you most want to see? Not family, not a good nurse but a doctor.”

“Don’t be facetious, you should know by now that everyone does not share your sense of humour.”

“OK, but I would just like to urge everyone in this crazy year so far, to please, please, let better sense prevail.”

“OK, so Biden is going to give another warning to Israel as he ships more arms and weapons to Israel…”

“Ships so the Houthis may get…”

“No, they are air lifted I think. Anyway, I would urge our stakeholders to pleases, please negotiate a settlement.”

“Well, at this point, a negotiated punishment is what it is all at.”

“OK so a negotiated punishment with the independents, a negotiated settlement between the other two national parties with emblems, one with calibri font and the other, and…”

“Sadly not happening, but you know the Karachi people have surprised me again. I mean, aren’t they more educated and world wise than we are in Lahore. I mean, aren’t we almost provincials compared to them?”

“I would agree.”

“So why is it that the Karachi national assembly seats are so easy to take from one and give to another and not a leaf stirs.”

“Remember the proverb the opposite of love is not hate but indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, its indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy but indifference.”

“Hmmmmm.”

