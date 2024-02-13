AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-13

350 PTI leaders, activists booked

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

RAWALPINDI: The police, on Monday, registered cases against over 350 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including leaders and candidates under different charges for demonstrating outside Divisional Election Commissioner’s Office against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

Police sources said that out of 350 accused, the police nominated some 62 leaders and workers of PTI including candidate of NA-53 Col (retired) Ajmal Sabir, candidate from NA-57 Seemabia Tahir, and Ijaz Khan Jazzi in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by police station Sadiqabad.

They said that police also arrested many PTI workers during action in Sadiqabad area and suburbs.

Police have reportedly tortured local and foreign journalists during the protest.

According to police, Abdul Ghafoor, sub-inspector along with other police parties was performing security duty outside Divisional Election Commissioner’s Office at Iran Road when more than 350 charged leaders and workers of PTI, led by Seemabia Tahir, appeared from Chandni Chowk in the shape of a rally who assembled outside the Election Commissioner’s Office.

They added the leaders of PTI and workers blocked all the roads and started delivering speeches to ignite the protestors.

Protesters also pelted stones at police cops and officials. Resultantly, cops and officers suffered injuries while vehicles got damaged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PTI leaders General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

350 PTI leaders, activists booked

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories