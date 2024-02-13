350 PTI leaders, activists booked

RAWALPINDI: The police, on Monday, registered cases against over 350 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including leaders and candidates under different charges for demonstrating outside Divisional Election Commissioner’s Office against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

Police sources said that out of 350 accused, the police nominated some 62 leaders and workers of PTI including candidate of NA-53 Col (retired) Ajmal Sabir, candidate from NA-57 Seemabia Tahir, and Ijaz Khan Jazzi in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by police station Sadiqabad.

They said that police also arrested many PTI workers during action in Sadiqabad area and suburbs.

Police have reportedly tortured local and foreign journalists during the protest.

According to police, Abdul Ghafoor, sub-inspector along with other police parties was performing security duty outside Divisional Election Commissioner’s Office at Iran Road when more than 350 charged leaders and workers of PTI, led by Seemabia Tahir, appeared from Chandni Chowk in the shape of a rally who assembled outside the Election Commissioner’s Office.

They added the leaders of PTI and workers blocked all the roads and started delivering speeches to ignite the protestors.

Protesters also pelted stones at police cops and officials. Resultantly, cops and officers suffered injuries while vehicles got damaged.

