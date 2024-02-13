AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ATHENS: A former employee of a Greek shipping company shot dead three people including its owner before killing himself on Monday in a coastal suburb of Athens, police said.

The shooter, 70, broke into the company’s building in Glyfada and killed two men and a woman on the first floor before barricading himself inside.

“We heard gunshots and I hid under my desk before police officers helped us out of the building,” another employee of the company, whose identity was not revealed, told radio station Skai.

As well as shooting the owner, the gunman killed the owner’s son-in-law, who is a co-director of the company European Product Carriers.

Police were alerted at 10:11 am local time (0811 GMT) by an employee inside the building.

The gunman was found dead in the basement with his weapon next to him, having “likely shot himself in the head”, said police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou.

Dimoglidou added that the gunman worked for the owner’s family but did not provide further details. In a video posted by News247, a company employee claimed the assailant was “of Egyptian origin” and “was targeting the company’s executives for revenge”.

He “ordered us to leave so the employees would not be harmed”, she added. Police earlier said officers entered the building and evacuated two women the shooter had locked in the toilets. Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the building.

