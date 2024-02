KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Monday remained unmoved on the local market, though the international bullion value has inched down, traders said. At the week open, gold was traded for the unchanged Rs 214,300 per tola and Rs 183,728 per 10 grams.

Silver was also available for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. The global silver price was quoted as $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

