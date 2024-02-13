Two terrorists killed in Mardan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Monday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mardan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were “sent to hell”.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024