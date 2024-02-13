Markets Print 2024-02-13
Most Asian markets close for holidays
BENGALURU: Most Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 13
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
520
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 13
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 13
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 13
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 13
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 13
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
436
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 13
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 13
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 13
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
50,348,573
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
34,623,947
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 13
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
14,939,483
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
13,219,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 13
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
12,883,624
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
12,817,361
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 13
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
12,296,560
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
11,896,354
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
11,127,312
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 13
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
9,751,000
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 12
|
279.40
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 12
|
279
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 9
|
149.29
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 9
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 9
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 9
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 9
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 9
|
5026.61
|
India Sensex / Feb 9
|
71595.49
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 9
|
36897.42
|
Nasdaq / Feb 9
|
15990.66
|
Hang Seng / Feb 9
|
15746.58
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 9
|
7572.58
|
Dow Jones / Feb 9
|
38671.69
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 9
|
16926.50
|
France CAC40 / Feb 9
|
7647.52
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 9
|
76.84
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 9
|
20735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 9
|
184756
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 9
|
2024.26
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 9
|
92.22
