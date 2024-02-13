AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Gold eases as US CPI takes centre stage

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

BENGALURU: Gold edged lower on Monday due to an uptick in the dollar, although prices were stuck in a tight range as investors looked forward to US inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,021.13 per ounce, oscillating in a $5 range, at 1219 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.2% to $2,035.60 per ounce.

The dollar index was up 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less appealing for other currency holders.

“Gold has seen relatively muted price action in recent sessions, as markets continue to yearn for greater clarity on Fed rate cuts,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

“Higher-than-expected CPI data may prompt spot gold to test the psychological $2k mark for immediate support. Spot gold may push above its 50-day moving average if shown lower-than-expected CPI prints that help restore expectations for Fed rate cuts.”

The Reuters poll for US January CPI projects a 0.2% monthly rise, down from 0.3% in December, which could fuel expectations of a Fed rate cut in May. Core CPI is expected up 0.3%, unchanged from December.

