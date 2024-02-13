KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.562 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,878.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR5.643billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.647 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.209 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.620 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.308 billion), Silver (PKR 1.012 billion), DJ (PKR 357.273 million), Natural Gas (PKR 301.649 million), SP 500 (PKR 178.378 million), Palladium (PKR 96.930 million), Japan Equity (PKR 82.708million), Brent (PKR 62.342 million) and Copper (PKR 40.147 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.121 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024