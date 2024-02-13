AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Thin business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem...
Published 13 Feb, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Spot Rate for cotton remained stable at Rs 20,500 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

