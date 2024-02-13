Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 12, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 GB Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2024 Venture Naphtha Services B-1 Zheng Load East Wind 09-02-2024 He 3 Ethanol Shipping Co B-2 Amber Load East Wind 10-02-2024 Ray Ethanol Shipping Co. B-4 Xin Disc Pakistan National Hai Tong Urea Shipping Co. 26-01-2024 B-5 Lavender Disc WmaShipcare Services DAP Pvt Ltd 01-02-2024 B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-02-2024 Antwerp Container Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Searider D/L Ocean 11-02-2024 Wheat Services B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024 I Bulk Services B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Ocean 09-02-2024 Karam Wheat Services B-17/B-16 Ince Disc East Wind 02-02-2024 Northwind Wheat Shipping Co. Nmb-1 Al Load Rice N.S 21-01-2024 Danish Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt Ltd B-29/B-28 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-02-2024 Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 12-02-2024 Phoenix Container Pakistan Saptl-3 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 11-02-2024 Antwerp Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Ren Disc Load East Wind 11-02-2024 Jian 23 Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= GB 12-02-2024 Load Alpine Marine Venture Naphtha Services Cosco 12-02-2024 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Pvt. Ltd Ren 12-02-2024 Disc Load East Wind Jian 23 Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem 12-02-2024 L/12000 Alpine Marine Guard Ethanol Services Independent 12-02-2024 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd Spirit Container Berden 12-02-2024 D/53600 Ocean Services Wheat in Bulk Navios 13-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean Jasmine Shipping Logistics Seattle 13-02-2024 D/L Ocean Network Bridge Container Express?Pak. Rakan 5 13-02-2024 L/8500 Bulk Shipping Rice Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prime 12-02-2024 Container Ship - OnurG.A 12-02-2024 Container Ship - Hanssa Europe 12-02-2024 Container Ship - Al Yamamah 12-02-2024 Container Ship - X-Press Phoenix 12-02-2024 Container Ship - Jin Xing 12-02-2024 General Cargo - Despina 12-02-2024 Fertilizer - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Feb 8th, 2024 Wind MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb 11th, 2024 Dimine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mirela Coal East Feb 10th, 2024 Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al- Gas GAC Feb 11th, 2024 Yamamah oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Flaminia Wheat Alpine Feb 7th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Bilbao LNG GSA Feb 10th, 2024 Knutsen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC PGC LPG Alpine Feb 10th, 2024 Patreas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine Feb 10th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Nora-III Container MSC PAK Feb 12th, 2024 Maersk Boston Container GAC -do- Young Sheng Guoji Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Bilbao Knutsen LNG GSA Feb 12th, 2024 Flaminia Wheat Alpine -do- PGC Patreas LPG Alpine -do- Mirela Coal East Wind -do- Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine -do- Al- Yamamah Gas oil GAC -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= MSC Spring-III Container MSC PAK Feb 12th, 2024 Southern Anoa Palm oil Alpine -do- Epic Sunter LPG Universal Shipping -do- BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do- Taho Rape Ocean Waiting for berths Australia Seed Service Sea Canola Ocean -do- Champion Seed Service Bow Palm Alpine -do- Endeavor oil MT Marina Aman RBDBO Alpine -do- Mu Dan l/Iron Sea -do- Song Ore Hawk Haj Cement Stal Sea -do- Mohammad Serv ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Nyassa Container GAC Feb 13th, 2024 =============================================================================

