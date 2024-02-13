AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Feb 13, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-13

Shipping Intelligence

Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 12, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              GB             Load           Alpine Marine      10-02-2024
                  Venture        Naphtha        Services
B-1               Zheng          Load           East Wind          09-02-2024
                  He 3           Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-2               Amber          Load           East Wind          10-02-2024
                  Ray            Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-4               Xin            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Hai Tong       Urea           Shipping Co.       26-01-2024
B-5               Lavender       Disc           WmaShipcare Services
                                 DAP            Pvt Ltd            01-02-2024
B-6/B-7           Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     11-02-2024
                  Antwerp        Container      Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Searider       D/L            Ocean              11-02-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-11/B-12         Seagull        Disc Wheat     Ocean              06-02-2024
                                 I Bulk         Services
B-13/B-14         Captain        D/L            Ocean              09-02-2024
                  Karam          Wheat          Services
B-17/B-16         Ince           Disc           East Wind          02-02-2024
                  Northwind      Wheat          Shipping Co.
Nmb-1             Al             Load Rice      N.S                21-01-2024
                  Danish                        Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-29/B-28         Olympia        Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     11-02-2024
                                 Container      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Apl            Disc Load      CmaCgm             12-02-2024
                  Phoenix        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-3           Apl            Disc Load      CmaCgm             11-02-2024
                  Antwerp        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Ren            Disc Load      East Wind          11-02-2024
                  Jian 23        Container      Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
GB                12-02-2024     Load                           Alpine Marine
Venture                          Naphtha                             Services
Cosco             12-02-2024     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
Antwerp                          Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Ren               12-02-2024     Disc Load                          East Wind
Jian 23                          Container                   Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem              12-02-2024     L/12000                        Alpine Marine
Guard                            Ethanol                             Services
Independent       12-02-2024     D/L                          Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit                           Container
Berden            12-02-2024     D/53600                       Ocean Services
                                 Wheat in Bulk
Navios            13-02-2024     D/L Container                          Ocean
Jasmine                                                    Shipping Logistics
Seattle           13-02-2024     D/L                            Ocean Network
Bridge                           Container                       Express?Pak.
Rakan 5           13-02-2024     L/8500                         Bulk Shipping
                                 Rice                                Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen
Prime             12-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
OnurG.A           12-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hanssa
Europe            12-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Al Yamamah        12-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Phoenix           12-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Jin Xing          12-02-2024     General Cargo                              -
Despina           12-02-2024     Fertilizer                                 -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Alcyone I      Rice           East            Feb 8th, 2024
                                                Wind
MW-2              Lady           Wheat          Alpine         Feb 11th, 2024
                  Dimine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Mirela         Coal           East           Feb 10th, 2024
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            Gas            GAC            Feb 11th, 2024
                  Yamamah        oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Flaminia       Wheat          Alpine          Feb 7th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Bilbao         LNG            GSA            Feb 10th, 2024
                  Knutsen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              PGC            LPG            Alpine         Feb 10th, 2024
                  Patreas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Arpeggio          Chemicals      Alpine                        Feb 10th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Nora-III          Container      MSC PAK                       Feb 12th, 2024
Maersk
Boston            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Young
Sheng Guoji       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bilbao
Knutsen           LNG            GSA                           Feb 12th, 2024
Flaminia          Wheat          Alpine                                  -do-
PGC
Patreas           LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Mirela            Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Arpeggio          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Al-
Yamamah           Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
MSC
Spring-III        Container      MSC PAK                       Feb 12th, 2024
Southern
Anoa              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Epic
Sunter            LPG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
BeksNazk          Wheat          East Wind                               -do-
Taho              Rape           Ocean                     Waiting for berths
Australia         Seed           Service
Sea               Canola         Ocean                                   -do-
Champion          Seed           Service
Bow               Palm           Alpine                                  -do-
Endeavor          oil
MT Marina
Aman              RBDBO          Alpine                                  -do-
Mu Dan            l/Iron         Sea                                     -do-
Song              Ore            Hawk
Haj               Cement         Stal Sea                                -do-
Mohammad                         Serv
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Nyassa            Container      GAC                           Feb 13th, 2024
=============================================================================

