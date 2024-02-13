KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 12, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 GB Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2024
Venture Naphtha Services
B-1 Zheng Load East Wind 09-02-2024
He 3 Ethanol Shipping Co
B-2 Amber Load East Wind 10-02-2024
Ray Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-4 Xin Disc Pakistan National
Hai Tong Urea Shipping Co. 26-01-2024
B-5 Lavender Disc WmaShipcare Services
DAP Pvt Ltd 01-02-2024
B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-02-2024
Antwerp Container Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Searider D/L Ocean 11-02-2024
Wheat Services
B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024
I Bulk Services
B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Ocean 09-02-2024
Karam Wheat Services
B-17/B-16 Ince Disc East Wind 02-02-2024
Northwind Wheat Shipping Co.
Nmb-1 Al Load Rice N.S 21-01-2024
Danish Shipping Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-29/B-28 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 11-02-2024
Container Pvt Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-2 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 12-02-2024
Phoenix Container Pakistan
Saptl-3 Apl Disc Load CmaCgm 11-02-2024
Antwerp Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Ren Disc Load East Wind 11-02-2024
Jian 23 Container Shipping Company
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
GB 12-02-2024 Load Alpine Marine
Venture Naphtha Services
Cosco 12-02-2024 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Pvt. Ltd
Ren 12-02-2024 Disc Load East Wind
Jian 23 Container Shipping Company
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem 12-02-2024 L/12000 Alpine Marine
Guard Ethanol Services
Independent 12-02-2024 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit Container
Berden 12-02-2024 D/53600 Ocean Services
Wheat in Bulk
Navios 13-02-2024 D/L Container Ocean
Jasmine Shipping Logistics
Seattle 13-02-2024 D/L Ocean Network
Bridge Container Express?Pak.
Rakan 5 13-02-2024 L/8500 Bulk Shipping
Rice Agencies
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Safeen
Prime 12-02-2024 Container Ship -
OnurG.A 12-02-2024 Container Ship -
Hanssa
Europe 12-02-2024 Container Ship -
Al Yamamah 12-02-2024 Container Ship -
X-Press
Phoenix 12-02-2024 Container Ship -
Jin Xing 12-02-2024 General Cargo -
Despina 12-02-2024 Fertilizer -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Feb 8th, 2024
Wind
MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb 11th, 2024
Dimine
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Mirela Coal East Feb 10th, 2024
Wind
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Al- Gas GAC Feb 11th, 2024
Yamamah oil
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Flaminia Wheat Alpine Feb 7th, 2024
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Bilbao LNG GSA Feb 10th, 2024
Knutsen
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC PGC LPG Alpine Feb 10th, 2024
Patreas
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL
Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine Feb 10th, 2024
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
MSC
Nora-III Container MSC PAK Feb 12th, 2024
Maersk
Boston Container GAC -do-
Young
Sheng Guoji Palm oil Alpine -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Bilbao
Knutsen LNG GSA Feb 12th, 2024
Flaminia Wheat Alpine -do-
PGC
Patreas LPG Alpine -do-
Mirela Coal East Wind -do-
Arpeggio Chemicals Alpine -do-
Al-
Yamamah Gas oil GAC -do-
OuterAnchorage
MSC
Spring-III Container MSC PAK Feb 12th, 2024
Southern
Anoa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Epic
Sunter LPG Universal Shipping -do-
BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do-
Taho Rape Ocean Waiting for berths
Australia Seed Service
Sea Canola Ocean -do-
Champion Seed Service
Bow Palm Alpine -do-
Endeavor oil
MT Marina
Aman RBDBO Alpine -do-
Mu Dan l/Iron Sea -do-
Song Ore Hawk
Haj Cement Stal Sea -do-
Mohammad Serv
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk
Nyassa Container GAC Feb 13th, 2024
