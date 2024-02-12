AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Feb 12, 2024
Sports

Bangaldesh’s Najmul named as national cricket skipper

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2024 09:53pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday reappointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as national cricket captain for all three formats for the coming year due to uncertainty over the availability of regular choice Shakib Al Hasan.

Najmul, 25, a top order batter, led Bangladesh in their last two series against New Zealand at home and away, but he had been expected to hand over the charge to Shakib.

“Shakib was obviously our first choice as captain, but we did not want to live with any uncertainty,” Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters.

Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka cricket tour in March

Nazmul referred to Shakib’s eye problem he developed during the World Cup in India last year and that forced him to seek treatment in Britain and Singapore.

Shakib also missed several matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament due to the issue.

Bangladesh will play at least 14 Tests, nine one-day internationals, and 21 Twenty20 internationals this year, which includes the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

The BCB appointed former national captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain as the new chief selector.

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests in their next series in March and April.

Bangladesh Najmul Hossain

