AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka cricket tour in March

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2024 10:29am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for an all-format cricket tour in March in their first international series for the year, the country’s cricket board has announced.

Sri Lanka will play three Twenty20 matches starting March 4, all in the northeast city of Sylhet, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s announcement late Friday.

Chittagong will host three one-day matches starting March 13.

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

The two-Test series will be hosted by Sylhet from March 22 and Chittagong from March 30.

Bangladesh have never defeated Sri Lanka at home in Tests and won only one of their five T20Is.

They won their last home ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Bangladesh BANGLADESH VS SRI LANKA ODI

Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka cricket tour in March

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

Delivery startup Krave Mart sees change in buying behaviour amid inflation spike

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Read more stories