Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka cricket tour in March

DHAKA: Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for an all-format cricket tour in March in their first international series for the year, the country’s cricket board has announced.

Sri Lanka will play three Twenty20 matches starting March 4, all in the northeast city of Sylhet, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s announcement late Friday.

Chittagong will host three one-day matches starting March 13.

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

The two-Test series will be hosted by Sylhet from March 22 and Chittagong from March 30.

Bangladesh have never defeated Sri Lanka at home in Tests and won only one of their five T20Is.

They won their last home ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2021.