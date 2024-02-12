AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HBL 109.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUBC 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.29%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.94%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.2%)
OGDC 135.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-7.12%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.39%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-5.8%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 49.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.9%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.92%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
TRG 69.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
BR100 6,348 Decreased By -97.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 22,110 Decreased By -636.3 (-2.8%)
KSE100 62,167 Decreased By -776.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 20,970 Decreased By -317.9 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower; China closed for New Year

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 09:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Copper prices dropped slightly on Monday on reduced demand from China, the top consumer, which was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, dampening trade.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.04% at $8,166 per metric ton at 0405 GMT.

The prolonged crisis in China’s property sector has weighed on sentiment, since construction, a major consumer of base metals, has been impacted.

Copper steadies on China financing data; zinc and lead hit new lows

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,206.50 a ton, nickel climbed 0.6% to $16,020, zinc edged 0.4% lower to $2,291.50, while lead rose 0.8% to $2,048.

“With markets closed in China for the Lunar New Year holidays, focus will switch to supply side issues,” ANZ Research said in a note.

More policy measures are anticipated from China after the Lunar New Year celebrations, Sucden Financial said in a report over the weekend.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges lower; China closed for New Year

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

Oil starts week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

Read more stories