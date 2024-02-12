AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-12

Daesh terrorist killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed a high-value target, Surat Gul aka Saifullah, of Daesh in an ...
Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed a high-value target, Surat Gul aka Saifullah, of Daesh in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

On the reported presence of the high-profile terrorist, security forces swung into action immediately and carried out a raid in the tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An intense fire exchange, the ‘ring leader’ of the outlawed terrorist outfit was killed by the security forces.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians, as well as, extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan KP ISPR Pakistan Army IBO Khyber district Pakistan Security forces terrorist killed Daesh terrorist killed

Comments

200 characters

Daesh terrorist killed in KP

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Yemen to receive 2nd $250m tranche of Saudi grant soon

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

UN agency says aid shipment blocked in Israeli port

Global transport of goods: Red Sea crisis causing severe disruptions

Transfer of power: Solangi says there was a procedure

Read more stories