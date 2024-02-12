Daesh terrorist killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed a high-value target, Surat Gul aka Saifullah, of Daesh in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

On the reported presence of the high-profile terrorist, security forces swung into action immediately and carried out a raid in the tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An intense fire exchange, the ‘ring leader’ of the outlawed terrorist outfit was killed by the security forces.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians, as well as, extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing added.

