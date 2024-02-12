AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Pakistan

Religious places: Extensive security measures taken

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: Police has taken extensive security measures to ensure the protection of attendees coming for religious gathering at Raiwind and Sunday worship in churches. All possible means were being employed to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana here on Sunday. He said that Lahore Police was providing security for places of worship for followers of all religions. Additional policemen were deployed for the security of Raiwind gathering and churches.

