AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Roy Hodgson issues rallying cry to ‘ultra-critical’ Palace fans

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2024 12:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has urged disgruntled fans not to turn their backs on the Premier League side, which is in danger of slipping into a relegation dogfight after a poor run of results left them languishing in 15th place.

Palace fans have protested against the club’s owners, with the latest criticism coming after their 4-1 thrashing this month by bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 76-year-old Hodgson, who has managed England and Liverpool among several other clubs, said his team cannot lose the backing of their supporters when they host Chelsea in a London derby on Monday.

Fans “are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us because we need them”, Hodgson told reporters. “It’s been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us.

“If we’re going to win the games and this team is going to do well, they’re not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that’s happening.”

To make matters worse for Palace, they will be without injured duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise when they take on 11th-placed Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace

“We in particular need (supporters) now because we are in a very weakened situation, and we could do with their assistance and sympathy, because there will be players playing on Monday night that have not played that many games in the Palace first team,” Hodgson said.

“They’re going to need a sympathetic eye rather than the ultra-critical.”

Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace

Comments

200 characters

Roy Hodgson issues rallying cry to ‘ultra-critical’ Palace fans

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

Read more stories