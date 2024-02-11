25 shops gutted in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A blaze erupted on the third floor of the Rajabazar Mughal Sarai Market in Rawalpindi, causing damage to around 25 shops.

The incident occurred in Rawalpindi, prompting a swift response from the firefighting team.

Over 60 fire fighters were mobilized to tackle the fire and conduct rescue operations. Their efforts were focused on bringing the flames under control and preventing further spread to nearby establishments.

The fire incident has caused significant disruption to the market area, with shop owners and local authorities assessing the extent of the damage. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of residents and businesses in the vicinity, as well as to mitigate any potential risks associated with the aftermath of the incident.